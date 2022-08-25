(The Center Square) – More than 50 Maine prisoners who had their unemployment benefits taken away during the pandemic will get the money under a new class action settlement.
The deal, approved by a U.S. District Court judge in Boston, settles a class action legal challenge by 54 prisoners who received about $163,000 in jobless benefits because they had been laid off from work release programs. The state will be required to pay $200,000 in legal fees under the settlement.
“I find that the settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate, and appropriate for final certification for settlement purposes," U.S. District Court Judge Lance Walker wrote in the ruling.
Under the settlement terms, the state also has agreed to acknowledge that money deposited in an inmate's prison account is personal property, which can’t be seized by the government without due process.
The lawsuit was filed last year by the Maine chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Mark Sparks and other inmates who claimed their 14th Amendment right to due process was being violated by the "unlawful seizure" of money that was owed to him through federal and state unemployment programs.
Before the state shut down businesses and the early release program to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Sparks was serving a sentence for manslaughter and driving under the influence at the Bolduc Correctional Facility, and working as a restaurant grill cook, according to court papers. He received more than $18,400 in state and federal jobless benefits.
But Gov. Janet Mills stopped the jobless payments in May and ordered the state Department of Revenue to freeze the bursary accounts of any inmates who had received the benefits.
In a letter to Department of Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty, Mills called the decision to provide jobless benefits to inmates "appalling" and "bad public policy."
The Maine Attorney General’s office, which had previously cleared the payments, argued that the prisoners weren't deprived of their rights and asked the courts to toss the case out.
In March, Walker granted the state’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, ruling that Sparks' rights weren't violated because he wasn't deprived of "the essentials necessary to sustain life."
Plaintiffs appealed the case, arguing that Walker erred in his decision. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston overturned Walker's ruling, sending the case back to the lower court for a settlement.