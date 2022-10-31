(The Center Square) – A $1 billion hydropower transmission line in Maine will remain on hold at least until next year when a lawsuit challenging the project goes before a judge.
In a recent ruling, a Maine civil court judge rejected a request from backers of the New England Clean Energy Connect project to resume construction on the 145-mile transmission line ahead of the trial.
The companies behind the project said they are "disappointed" by Judge Michael Duddy's ruling but are "confident that the full legal process will conclude that the referendum designed to block its construction is unconstitutional," an NECEC spokesperson says.
"NECEC will benefit Maine and all New England by reducing the region’s dependence on fossil fuels which will result in lower energy prices for Mainers, cleaner air, and improved reliability," the project's backers said in a statement.
The NECEC project, which is being overseen by Central Maine Power Co., seeks to import up to 1,200 megawatts of electricity from Hydro-Québec’s dams. Much of the power would be sent to neighboring Massachusetts along the proposed transmission corridor.
The company says it has already invested $450 million to develop the project, and in court filings NECEC has warned about reaching a "tipping point" where project completion would be at risk financially.
Maine voters approved Question 1 in the November 2021 election, banning construction of “high-impact electric transmission lines” in the Upper Kennebec Region and requiring a two-thirds vote by the state Legislature for large transmission projects on public land. The measure was approved by 59%, according to results.
But Avangrid, CMP’s corporate parent, filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the referendum, arguing it violates laws on contracts by targeting a project that was approved.
In August, the Supreme Judicial Court sided with the company's claims with a ruling that the referendum violated the project developer's constitutional rights, because it was approved by voters after the work was permitted by state and federal agencies.
Justices referred the case back to the lower state court for a trial, which is set to get underway in April.
Backers of the project say it will create jobs, help green the regional power grid, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions that scientists say are contributing to climate change.
Opponents say the project would carve through scenic swaths of forest in the North Maine Woods and lead to a loss of jobs and recreational tourism.
Both sides have waged a costly and bitter fight over the project, seeking to sway public opinion over whether it will benefit or negatively impact the state and its ratepayers.