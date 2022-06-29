(The Center Square) – Housing costs in Maine continue to skyrocket, with the median price for a single-family home jumping to $350,000 in May.
The latest monthly report from the Maine Association of Realtors found the median price for a home in the state increased by 14.75% from the same month last year.
Meanwhile, the number of sales in May dropped by nearly 12% compared to the same month last year, with 1,420 transactions for single-family homes recorded, the report noted.
Madeleine Hill, the association's president, said while May home sales are historically sluggish there have been "small gains" in the number of homes going on the market.
"Some of that gain is our typical spring home selling seasonal increase, but we’re also seeing home-buying demand impacted by rising mortgage interest rates and home price appreciation," Hill said in the report.
Locally, Aroostook County reported the biggest increase in housing sale prices in May, which jumped by 43.52% to $155,000, according to the report. Franklin County saw the largest decline in home sales last month, which dropped by 38.73%, the report noted.
Mortgage rates have surged to the highest level since 2008 – rising from 3.22% to 5.81% since January – following the Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates to cool record high inflation.
Nationally, the median housing price increased by 14.6% to $414,200 in May, while sales declined 7.7%, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Housing sales in the Northeast dropped 9.3% in May with a regional median sales price of $409,700 – a 6.7% rise in prices compared to May 2021, the association said.
Maine leaders say a shrinking inventory of housing – for both market-based and affordable units – is driving up prices and edging many first-time buyers out of the market.
The affordable housing crunch is also affecting the state’s economic growth, making it harder to attract new families and companies to Maine, state leaders say.
In April, Gov. Janet Mills signed a pair of bills into law allowing accessory dwelling units to be built in residential zoned areas in cities and towns and extending the state's Historic Property Rehabilitation Tax Credit for another five years to continue funding renovation projects that add more housing units.