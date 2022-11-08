(The Center Square) – Maine's nationally watched congressional race was too close to call late Tuesday night, with Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden battling for reelection amid a challenge from former Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin in the pivotal midterm election.
With more than 60% of the state's voting precincts reporting, Golden was ahead of Poliquin 48% to 42%, according to preliminary election results.
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills fended off a challenge from former Republican Gov. Paul LePage. With 58% of voting precincts reporting, Mills was ahead of LePage 53% to 44%, according to preliminary election results.
In the Senate race, Tiffany Bond of Portland was an independent candidate and trailed with about 7% of the vote.
Maine uses ranked choice-voting in congressional elections, which asks voters to rank candidates in order of their preference on the ballot. If nobody gets a majority of the votes in the first round, the candidate with the least votes is eliminated and the votes are reallocated until someone wins a majority.
Golden, a former Marine veteran, narrowly beat Poliquin in 2018 in a race that was ultimately decided by ranked-choice voting more than a week after the election.
Poliquin, who represented the 2nd Congressional District from 2015-19, edged out fellow Republican Liz Caruso in the June state primary to win the GOP's nomination.
Like other states where control of Congress was up for grabs, Democratic President Joe Biden's low favorability rating loomed large over the congressional race.
On the campaign trail, Poliquin focused on record high inflation and other pocketbook issues and criticized Golden over his support for Biden’s economic policies.
Golden has pointed to his record of bucking Biden on federal spending and other issues, making the case to voters that he isn't a sure vote for Democratic leaders.
The 2nd District, one of Maine’s two congressional seats, is considered competitive and is being closely watched by political observers as Republicans push to retake the House of Representatives in the midterms.
Former Republican President Donald Trump carried the 2nd District handily in the 2020 elections, peeling off one the state's four electoral votes.
Both candidates benefitted from outside spending by national Republican and Democratic groups with control of Congress in the balance.
Meanwhile, incumbent U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, deflected a challenge from Ed Thelander, a Republican and former Navy SEAL, in the 1st Congressional District race.
Mills won a three-way general election with 51% in 2018 to become the first woman elected as Maine's governor. She was seeking another four-year term.
On the campaign trail, she has highlighting her work to keep the state's economy on keel through the pandemic, support for abortion protections and other social issues.
She has also criticized her GOP rival for his support of former Republican President Donald Trump's bombastic rhetoric and divisive policies.
LePage, who served two terms as Maine's governor from 2011-19, was seeking a third, nonconsecutive term.
The Republican has focused on the impact of inflation on the working class, and tried to paint Mills as a "tax-and-spend liberal" who is out of touch with the citizenry. He has also criticized the Mills administration over its denial of an environmental permit he claims might shut down a sawmill.
Outside groups spent heavily on the gubernatorial race as they did in the 2018 election, when Mills benefited from a massive influx of money from liberal groups.
Republicans viewed the race as an opportunity to win a governor's office as they plot a strategy to regain Congress and down ballot races in the midterm elections.
Sam Hunkler, a Beals physician, ran for governor as an independent.