(The Center Square) – With the coronavirus prompting an order that suspends stays at lodging facilities across the state, proprietors are bracing for hardship during the usually busy spring travel season.
The order, which also mandates all travelers to Maine self-quarantine for 14 days, remains in effect until at least April 30, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Janet Mills.
“To slow the spread of this deadly virus and prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed, we must all do our part,” Mills said.
In the absence of guests, hotel and lodging operators are reminded to look into the various measures offering economic relief, Tony Cameron, CEO of the Maine Tourism Association, said in an email response to The Center Square.
“All businesses should research and apply for all available resources that are available to mitigate the situation. In addition, we encourage them to plan for the future and be prepared for when there is a recovery.”
It is too soon to forecast the financial hit of the suspension on the hospitality industry.
“The economic loss to Maine tourism is immense and will have a trickle-down effect to all of Maine,” Cameron said. "It’s too early to predict the extent of the impact until we know how long this will go and until we understand new travel trends as we start to recover."
While the downturn caused by COVID-19 is unprecedented, it is temporary.
“Maine’s tourism industry is resilient. It has weathered several global events over the past 100 years and it will again.,” Cameron said. “While people are home, they can plan for their Maine vacation. When health experts say it is safe to do so, travel around Maine. Visit parks, lakes, museums, historic locations, shops, and restaurants that you have never been to before. Experience Maine as our visitors do.”
In the meantime, there are other ways to help.
“People can support Maine’s businesses by buying gift cards,” Cameron said. "When this crisis passes, you will be prepared to have a weekend getaway, go out to eat, take a guided tour, or stay at a lakeside cabin or campground. Prepaying for these things not only ensures you will do them but also helps sustain our tourism businesses while times are tough."
As of April 11, Maine has seen 616 diagnosed coronavirus infections and 19 deaths from COVID-19.