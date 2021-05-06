(The Center Square) – Maine hospitals once again performed well in The Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Grades. The nonprofit ranked more than 2,700 hospitals with grades from “A” through “F” based on 27 safety measures that include preventable errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.
“In the state of Maine there are 16 hospitals that were created and of those 16 nine of them earned an 'A' and that placed them third, amongst all states in terms of percentage of 'A' grades,” said Erica Mobley, vice president of administration for The Leapfrog Group. “Now, back in the fall, when we did this analysis, they were actually first the state rankings. So they've dropped just a little bit but overall a still very, very strong performance from the hospitals there with over half of hospitals, getting an 'A.'
"It’s also encouraging that are there are no 'Ds' or 'Fs' in Maine, only 'As,' 'Bs' and 'Cs,'" Mobley added.
The Leapfrog Group compiled the safety data just before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hospitals with a consistent pattern of protecting patients from errors, accidents, and injuries, like these straight ‘A’ hospitals, seem to have been more prepared when the pandemic hit,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This pandemic emphasized how much we rely on America’s health care workforce.”
Maine, Massachusetts, Idaho, Virginia and North Carolina had the highest number of “A” grades among their hospitals. Nationwide, 33 percent of hospitals received an “A” and less than one percent received an “F.”
Twenty-seven hospitals across the country have received “A’” in every grade for the past nine years.
“For many, safety and quality are embedded in their daily work at all levels of the organization, which prepared them in turn to respond to the rapidly evolving pandemic, “Binder said. “As a part of this culture, straight ‘A’ hospitals have consistently shown a commitment to their workforce, empowering them to ask questions and share safety concerns.”
The Leapfrog Group releases its safety grade reports in the fall and spring of every year. The report is reviewed by a national expert panel and Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality guides the organization.