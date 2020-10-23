(The Center Square) – A new report has found that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine’s hospitality industry faces a loss of $1 billion in direct taxable revenue this year compared to 2019.
The University of Maine report was commissioned by HospitalityMaine, a statewide industry group. The goal is to determine the near and longer-term impacts of mandated closures and other virus-related restrictions on Maine’s traditionally robust tourism and leisure sector.
The $1 billion loss did not come as a revelation, Steve Hewins, HospitalityMaine CEO, told The Center Square by email.
“It was not a surprise but confirms the forecast we had expected, and losses may be even greater when the actual full-year results are tabulated,” Hewins said.
The path to recovery is still being charted, as businesses tackle the impact of unprecedented losses due to an evolving public health crisis.
“Maine’s hospitality industry has a long history of resiliency, determination and innovation,” Hewins said. “It will take all this and more to recover from the huge hole left by the pandemic.”
In the short term, hospitality leaders are looking forward to further direction and collaboration with industry stakeholders.
“It will take a partnership of state policymakers, educators, administrators and industry leaders working together to coordinate a new plan,” Hewins said. “What has brought Maine’s restaurants and hotels 12 straight years of record growth will not be the same strategy for success going forward.”
The long-term goal is sustainability and growth for the industry and the state’s economy.
“Hospitality and tourism is the underrated ‘tip of the spear’ of Maine’s economy and our success is crucial to the state’s overall business recovery plans,” Hewins said. “Maine has been a safety leader during the COVID pandemic and it is due in large part to the work of our industry in keeping guests safe.”
Among other findings in the analysis by University of Maine economists Andrew Crawley and Todd Gabe, the industry is projected to provide about 51,000 full and part-time jobs in 2020, down significantly from the 79,000 in 2019.