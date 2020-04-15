(The Center Square) – Maine officials are keeping an eye on state revenues as the state remains largely shut down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“The highway fund has been hit obviously,” said Gov. Janet Mills at a news conference Wednesday. “We are talking to members of Congress about that could be included in the fourth Congressional assistance and hoping that the treasury secretary will loosen up the guidelines for the use of the money from the CARES Act so we can help keep our budget at a healthy level including money that goes through the state for education and a separate group of funds for higher ed from the federal government.”
Mills will be on the weekly call with President Donald Trump on Thursday and said she expects the governors will talk about the budgets and the distribution of federal funds.
As for the long-term outlook, Mills said she was speaking with a great number of people including the business and labor community.
“The economic plan is tied in with the plan to defeat the virus,” Mills said. “That is first and foremost. We don’t take significant steps to reviving the economy until we defeat the virus because without healthy people you can’t have a healthy economy.”
The number of deaths increased by four to 24 deaths, according to Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The state has 770 total positive cases with 305 patients that have recovered.
Mills extended the state of civil emergency until May 15 on Tuesday.
“I wish this proclamation was not necessary, but the continued spread of the virus demands a sustained response by the State,” Mills said. “There will be difficult days and weeks ahead, but I am confident that Maine people will continue to step up to meet this challenge, just as we have in the past, and together we will get through this.”