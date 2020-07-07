(The Center Square) – COVID-19 outbreaks at meat processing plants across the country have led to higher prices at Maine grocery stores, including Shaw’s and Hannaford in Maine, according to a recent news report.
Doug Baker, vice president for industry relations at FMI, the national food trade association, told the Portland Press Herald that grocery store executives were caught off guard by the early stages of the pandemic, just as the public was.
“They had to quickly adapt to a new environment with an added emphasis on safety and cleanliness, along with a big increase in customer purchases,” Baker said.
The Herald compared prices on dozens of food and general merchandise items and found a variety of price fluctuations depending on supply and demand.
Eric Blom, a Hannaford spokesman, told the Herald some manufacturers have decided to reduce the variety of products they sell, typically by cutting back on the number of sizes they make available. That practice lets them focus on making more of their bestselling goods in the sizes that are in highest demand, which also helps grocery stores better balance their inventory supply.
At the outset of the pandemic, Blom said many customers were buying large quantities of items they had only purchased irregularly before the mandated orders to shelter in place. They also bought more food as most were eating all their meals at home. The shift led to an increase in sales throughout March and April.