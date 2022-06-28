(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is touting a record level of spending on child care in the state as a result of a windall of federal pandemic relief and pledging more relief for the industry.
On Tuesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced it will be distributing $10,000 in one-time grants to encourage recreational programs in Maine to become licensed child care facilities, which she said will expand the number of available spots.
"Parents need a safe, healthy place to send their kids during the day so they can go to work, bring home a paycheck, and strengthen our economy," Mills said in a statement. "To put it plainly: Maine’s current and future work force depends on accessible, affordable child care."
Mills said the new grants come on top of a "milestone" of more than $100 million the state has spent to sustain and expand child care services during the pandemic.
Mills is challenged in the November election by former Gov. Paul LePage. The last time an incumbent was unseated was 1966.
“Our work distributing federal funding helped us maintain child care, despite the significant hardships of the pandemic, but now we are looking forward because we know there is a lot more work to be done," Mills said.
Much of the funding comes from Maine's $1 billion share of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Overall, the state is getting about $120 million in federal funding for expanding child care programs through the pandemic relief law.
A law signed by Mills in July overhauled the state's early schooling system, which provides child care from birth to 5 years old for Maine families that meet federal poverty guidelines.
Earlier this year, Mills directed $20 million in federal funding to expanding infant and toddler care and pre-kindergarten programs run by public schools.
Mills has also proposed spending another $12 million to increase pay for child-care workers and early educators as part of a supplemental budget being considered by lawmakers.
Like many states, Maine is struggling to provide child-care services for working families who are returning to their jobs as the threat of the pandemic subsides.
Advocates say a major issue is the low pay for child-care workers in Maine, which averages about $12.80 an hour, according to federal data.