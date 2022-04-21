(The Center Square) – Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is calling on lawmakers to make changes to a recently approved bill that would expand the state's good Samaritan law, citing concerns that it will impact law enforcement investigations.
The proposal sent to her desk this week after being approved by the state Legislature would expand the 2019 law by granting legal immunity to "anyone" at the scene of a drug overdose.
Under the existing law, Maine only shields callers and overdose victims from arrest or prosecution from drug possession and paraphernalia offenses, and from revocation of probation, for being on the scene. The bill calls for expanding the list to provide immunity from scores of other crimes while providing legal cover to "anyone at the location" – even if they didn't help.
In a letter to legislative leaders, Mills said she won't sign the bill because it is "far too broad in its scope, and that it will have unintended consequences of allowing drug trafficking to occur wholesale while leaving us helpless to do anything about it."
“However, I do not want to veto this measure," Mills wrote. "I believe there is a consensus middle ground that we can all support."
Mills pointed to a majority report by the Legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee – which recommended it should pass – that would expand the law by granting immunity to anyone on the scene, but only for offenses covered under the current statute.
"This is a right-sized, reasonable approach that expands immunity without hamstringing the ability of law enforcement to act when needed," she wrote.
Advocates say people at the scene of drug overdoses are often reluctant to call for help out of fear that they may be arrested and prosecuted. Expanding the law will save lives and help get people into drug treatment programs, advocates claimed in committee hearings on the bill.
Supporters of the changes point out that Maine reported a record 502 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2020, many of them linked to the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.
"Despite herculean efforts from harm reductionists, an increased availability of naloxone, and state-funded education campaigns, people are still dying from drug overdoses at unprecedented rates," Meagan Sway, with the Maine chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, said in recent testimony. "We must do more to stem this tide of death."
But the plan was strongly opposed by law enforcement agencies which said it will hamper their efforts to investigate drug trafficking and other serious crimes.
Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills, testifying on behalf of the Maine Chief of Police Association, said the changes "could result in protecting persons who may have committed serious, if not violent, offenses, and who played no role in providing aid.
"To the contrary, such a person might actually have been the supplier of fentanyl-laced heroin that caused the overdose," he said during a hearing on the bill.
If approved, Maine would become the only state in the nation to provide immunity from scores of crimes and to confer immunity to all of those who at the scene of an overdose.
To be sure, the proposal will exempt violent crimes such as sexual trafficking, kidnapping and felony robbery.