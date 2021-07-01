(The Center Square) – Gov. Janet Mills signed a two-year, $8.5 billion budget on Thursday that includes pandemic "hazard" payments to workers and a historic level of school funding.
"The dawn of a new, brighter day is here," Mills said in a statement. "As we turn the corner on a deadly pandemic, the State of Maine – under my Administration and the bipartisan leadership of this Legislature – has finally delivered on its longstanding promises to the people of our great state."
Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, said the spending package reflects what happens "when we get folks around a table and work together in good faith to come up with common sense solutions."
"It also makes good on the state’s commitment to fund 55% of education costs for the first time since it was mandated by the voters in 2004," Jackson said. "More importantly, it ensures no child will have to go hungry at school."
Approval of the new spending plan comes three months after Democratic legislative leaders used a seldom employed political maneuver to push through an initial version of the budget without a single Republican vote.
At the time, Republicans blasted the spending proposal as a "sham budget" and held a press briefing at the state house outlining their agenda for the budget. That included a proposal to provide a $10,200 income tax exemption for people who didn't collect unemployment during the pandemic.
The latest budget includes targeted investments in health care, mental health and substance abuse and expanding broadband access while ensuring that the state has enough funding and resources to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak and vaccine rollout.
It doesn’t raise any wholesale taxes and boosts the state's "rainy day" reserve fund by $60 million to more than $328 million.
The spending plan is buoyed by $7.6 billion in federal pandemic relief funds, which will be used to reduce the state's projected revenue shortfalls over the next two years.