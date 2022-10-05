(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is intervening in another proposed rate hike by one of the state’s largest utilities, urging state regulators to reject the company’s plan.
Mills has directed the state's Energy Office to formally oppose a requested adjustment in electricity distribution rates by Versant Energy, which is seeking approval for a $10.50 monthly increase – or about $126 a year – from the average residential ratepayer, beginning next summer.
In a statement, Mills said she opposes the rate hike "because Maine people are already grappling with high electric bills, and this request would only make matters worse."
Versant argues that the rate adjustment is necessary to cover the cost of upgrades to its system by replacing an outdated metering system, harden its infrastructure against the impact of storms and climate change, build a new substation, replace deteriorating cables in some regions, and improve cyber security.
The company, which serves about 160,000 customers in the state, points out that it won't be seeking a return on its investment for the upgrades.
In August, Mills intervened in a separate proposal by Central Maine Power, which has requested an increase in its distribution rate for electricity that, beginning in 2023, would result in an average increase of $10 per month – $120 a year – for residential ratepayers.
CMP has defended the requested rate hikes, which it said are necessary to improve "price predictability" for consumers, delivery of power and storm restoration responses and reduce the impacts of outages on customers, among other benefits.
Mills said she supports efforts to strengthen the state's electric system, but said the timing "must be balanced against costs now facing Maine people and businesses today."
"These filings from CMP and Versant are not in the best interest of Maine people, and my administration opposes them," she said in the statement.
Maine already has some of the highest energy costs in the nation, but the price for natural gas – the fuel for many power plants – has skyrocketed amid supply chain issues, record-high inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine, which has disrupted global energy markets.
Advocates say the spike in energy costs has had a particular impact on low-income households that already have trouble keeping up with bills.
Earlier this year, the Mills administration provided a one-time, $90 credit for more than 90,000 low-income customers of CMP and Versant, which were applied to consumer's utility bills over several months.