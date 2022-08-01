(The Center Square) – With home heating oil prices expected to remain high, Maine is seeking more money from the federal government to help energy consumers pay their bills.
In a letter to federal officials, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills asks for more funding and expanded eligibility for the state through the Low-Income Heating Assistance Program to help them heat their homes next winter.
Maine expects to get $38.7 million in LIHEAP funds this winter, but Mills said with heating oil hovering around $5 per gallon the allocation would only provide about a half tank of heating oil for Maine households that participate in the program. Last year, the state received $55 million, which paid for filling up 1½ tanks of oil, she said.
"For vulnerable Maine households, this is the difference between having healing security during the coldest months for perhaps only days or weeks, instead of months," Mills wrote.
Mills said the price of home heating oil in Maine has risen as high as $6 per gallon – a 15-year high – and is likely to remain high headed into the winter.
Maine already has some of the highest energy costs in the nation, but the price for natural gas and home heating oil has soared amid supply chain issues, record high inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine, putting a squeeze on energy consumers.
The state is also heavily dependent on home heating oil with 60% of homes reliant on oil, compared to a national average of 4%.
"As a large, rural state with an aging housing stock, we are also dependent on fuels imported out-of-state, delivered by truck, and stored in tanks at homes and businesses," Mills wrote. "These conditions make Maine distinctly vulnerable to the increased prices and volatility global fossil fuel market is experiencing."
Maine consumers spent more than $4 billion annually to import fossil fuels into the state before the recent price spike, according to the Governor's Energy Office. Upward of 40,000 Maine homeowners participate in the LIHEAP program.
President Joe Biden pumped more than $3.37 billion into the federal LIHEAP this past winter to help families struggling to pay utility bills, but some members of Congress say more money is needed to offset the rising fuel costs.
In March, Maine Sen. Angus King led a group of lawmakers in asking the Biden administration to reduce exports of liquefied natural gas to lower energy and heating costs.