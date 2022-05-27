(The Center Square) – Gov. Janet Mills is calling on the state's largest utility to back off its request to increase rates for energy consumers and urging regulators to reject the proposal if the company moves ahead with the plans.
In a filing to the state Public Utilities Commission, Central Maine Power said it plans to request a three-year rate increase beginning in 2023 that would result in an increase of roughly $10 per month for the average residential ratepayer.
But Mills is vowing to fight the proposal, which she said comes at a time of record-high electricity rates driven by global volatility in the energy markets and the New England region's dependence on natural gas. Mills said increasing rates now would hurt Maine families and businesses.
"Maine people are already struggling with sky high costs from record inflation, including high electricity rates that are the result of New England’s dependence on expensive, harmful fossil fuels," the Democrat said in a statement. "For CMP to say they want to heap added costs onto Maine people adds insult to injury. It’s outrageous."
If CMP doesn't pull back the request, Mills said she will direct the state's Energy Office to intervene in the case to oppose and ask the Maine Public Utilities Commission to reject it "so that Maine sends the clear message to our utilities that their focus needs to be on improving performance, reducing cost burdens, and restoring trust."
"There is simply no way that increasing folks’ electricity bills right now can be considered just and reasonable," she said.
Maine Consumer Advocate Bill Harwood also opposes the rate increase, saying his office will be reviewing the proposal to "identify any underlying costs that are out of line" and offer an alternative plan that "prioritizes the welfare of Maine ratepayers."
“Any increase in electricity rates right now poses an unwanted additional financial burden on Maine ratepayers, for whom the cost of nearly every other necessity is rising," he said.
In a statement, CMP acknowledges that Mainers are feeling the pressure of high prices and points out that there is help for consumers who can't afford to pay their bills, including payment plans to reduce monthly bills.
"We offer several free programs which may help you manage your electricity usage and costs," said Joe Purington, CMP's president and CEO. "We can advise you on how to shop for better electricity supply prices and we can tell you about help that may be available for your electricity bill and your heating costs."
Energy bills reflect a combination of supply prices, which are based largely on market conditions, and delivery prices, which are set by state and federal regulators.
Utilities point out that seasonal rates are pass-through charges that only cover the cost of power, which they don’t control and are not allowed to profit from under state law.
Maine already has some of the highest energy costs in the nation, but the price for natural gas and home heating oil has soared amid supply chain issues and rising inflation, putting a squeeze on energy consumers.
In March, the Mills administration unveiled a plan to provide a one-time, $90 credit for more than 90,000 low-income customers of Central Maine Power and Versant Power. Under the plan, the credits are being applied to utility bills over several months.