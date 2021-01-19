(The Center Square) – Gov. Janet Mills says first-responders and Mainers 70 and over will now be among the first to get the COVID-19 vaccines.
Mills has signed an executive order moving police officers, firefighters and other first-responders into a higher priority category of its vaccination plans, along with health care personnel, such as doctors and nurses, allowing them to get the drugs sooner.
The state is also moving up people age 70 and older into a higher priority category of vaccinations. People in that age group will now be part of Phase 1b of the vaccine rollout, along with those with preexisting conditions considered at high-risk for virus complications.
In a statement, Mills pointed out that Maine has a large senior population that includes people with high-risk medical conditions.
"These folks are exactly who face the greatest risks from the virus," Mills said. "Given they are at a greater risk of serious illness or death, it is appropriate to first target the limited supply of vaccine Maine receives to that population."
The governor said the changes will align the state's COVID-19 vaccination plans with the latest guidance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
There are about 193,000 people in Maine who are 70 years or older, some of whom already qualify to be vaccinated because they are living in long-term care settings.
Mainers between the ages of 65 and 69, those with certain preexisting health conditions and certain essential workers will be eligible in later stages of the vaccine rollout.
Maine health officials have also released a list of 18 COVID-19 vaccination sites located in most of the state's 16 counties.
Officials point out that federal shortages could mean delays in getting the vaccine, even for priority groups.
Most Mainers won't get access to the vaccine until next year, officials have cautioned.
The changes to the state's vaccine rollout plans follows a surge in coronavirus cases blamed on holiday revelers who ignored warnings from public health officials.
On Tuesday, the state reported 386 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths. Since the outbreak began, Maine has reported 32,781 cases and 477 deaths.
The state is expected to receive 18,550 doses of vaccine next week from the federal government, a slight increase over the previous week but less than what the state had requested.
Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the state could be dealing with COVID-19 vaccine supply constraints "for the foreseeable future."