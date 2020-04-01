(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday that she had asked President Donald Trump to issue a major disaster declaration for her state as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gaining such a designation would make additional resources available to Maine residents who are struggling during a stay-at-home order designed to slow the disease. The resources include child care, behavioral health and legal services.
“As Maine people do their part, I am hopeful the President will lend the support of the Federal government by approving my request for a major disaster declaration swiftly and in full,” Mills said in a statement. “Doing so will allow us to provide more services to Maine people who need them.”
Mills is also seeking federal funding for any response required by the Maine National Guard in combating the coronavirus outbreak.
“At present, the Guard stands ready to assist at the direction of the Governor and their mission could include the use of logistic, medical, transportation, security, rotary and fixed wing aviation, cyber, incident assessment and awareness, and engineering assets to respond to COVID-19,” a news release from Mills’ office stated.
Mills also announced that she had issued an executive order delaying property tax payments to either the commitment date of each municipality or 30 days after her emergency declaration for the state is ended, whichever comes first. The commitment date is a procedural step in the tax assessment process that usually falls in July.
Absent the executive order, the deadline would have been Wednesday.
“This move will allow Maine people more time to apply for property tax relief, which is even more important during this turbulent time,” said Kirsten Figueroa, commissioner of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services
As of Wednesday, the latest coronavirus data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention showed that the state had 344 diagnosed coronavirus cases, up 41 from Tuesday. Two more deaths were announced, bringing the state’s death toll to seven.