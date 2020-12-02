(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced late Tuesday she is quarantining after being exposed to the coronavirus.
In a news release from her office, Mills said she felt well and wasn’t experiencing any symptoms, but for safety’s sake she would be staying at Blaine House, the governor’s residence, until Dec. 12.
“I am feeling fine and not experiencing any symptoms whatsoever; but as we have said all along, no one is immune from exposure to this virus,” she said. “I am going to continue working as hard as I can on behalf of Maine people during this quarantine.”
The news release said that a member of Mills’ protective detail began showing symptoms of COVID-19 on Monday and is awaiting the results of testing to confirm the diagnosis. Mills and the person in question were last in proximity Saturday, when they were both in a car, wearing face coverings, for about 10 minutes.
Mills worked from her office Monday, and the news release insisted that she and her staff observed social distancing and face covering protocols.
“Governor Mills will take a PCR test on Thursday, December 3, 2020, which will mark five days since the likely exposure which is within the recommended time period for testing after potential exposure given the number of days it can take the virus to reproduce and be detected, if present,“ the news release stated. “The Office of the Governor will announce those results when they are available.”
The Maine Republican Party argued that Mills needed to be more forthcoming about who she might have infected Monday, if she contracted the virus from the security staffer.
"Given the timeline, it is possible that the Governor and her staff may have exposed Democrat Leadership and the Democrat caucus to the virus.” Republican Chair Demi Kouzounas said in a statement. “The possibility of the Governor infecting legislators from all corners of the state is a major public health risk that must be dealt with at once. We call on Janet Mills to immediately provide additional information so the public can understand who may be impacted and if proper protocols were taken."
As a result of the exposure, Mills is not taking part in the swearing in of the new Legislature Wednesday. Acting Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court Andrew Mead took her place for the proceedings.