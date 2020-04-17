(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills said Friday that her administration is in the process of putting together a plan to reopen the state’s economy.
The governor’s office released a statement in which she commented in neutral terms on President Donald Trump’s plan, released Thursday, to begin reopening the national economy on a state-by-state basis.
“As the President acknowledges, the Governors are in charge of reopening their states’ economies and gradually lifting public health restrictions,” Mills said in the statement. “Here in Maine, we too are planning a phased-in reopening, tailored to the demographics and various economic sectors of our state. Ultimately, the protocols we adopt, made after consulting with people from all parts of the state, will be guided by fact, science and public health expertise.”
She said that the state Department of Economic and Community Development was contacting the business community to work on details of the plan. She did not offer any timetable, saying only that details of the plan would be coming in the “near future.”
“We all want life to return to normal as soon as it is safe to do so,” she said. “Our hearts break to see closed storefronts and people struggling to make ends meet because of this crisis. At the same time, we all know that reopening too soon and too aggressively will likely cause a secondary surge in COVID 19 cases, jeopardizing the lives of Maine people and further destabilizing the economy. None of us want that.”
She echoed the National Governors Association and a number of other governors around the country in calling on federal officials to provide more resources to states, which have seen their budgets gutted by an almost-complete drop-off in revenue since the coronavirus crisis forced a shutdown of most of the economy.
The NGA has sent a request to Congress appealing for $500 billion in direct aid to states to help stabilize their precarious budget situations. Some governors have also asked for assistance with testing.
“As the President’s guidelines note, widespread testing, personal protective equipment, and contact tracing are critical to lifting restrictions and reviving the economy; for that reason, the nation’s governors yesterday again urged the Federal government to ensure that all states have these resources,” Mills said.
As a number of states have linked up to coordinate regional reopening efforts in the days and weeks to come, Maine has joined such a partnership with New Hampshire and Vermont.
“I remain in contact with Governor [Chris] Sununu of New Hampshire and Governor [Phil] Scott of Vermont regarding actions that may be appropriate for the northern New England region,” she said.
The other New England states, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, are part of a different coalition of states that also includes New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.
As of Friday, there have been 829 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Maine and 29 deaths.
Maine’s nursing homes and other “congregate care facilities” are of particular concern as residents typically have other conditions that increase the likelihood that an infection could be fatal, and the close quarters can make it difficult or impossible to keep it from spreading once it gets into a facility. To help combat that, the Mills administration announced Friday that it was offering an additional $10.1 million in funding to such operations in the state.
"This additional funding provides immediate relief that will help these facilities keep children, older Mainers, and people with behavioral health disorders safe in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic," state Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said in a statement. "It's one part of our comprehensive response to this public health emergency, which will also include further support for providers of critical health, residential and supportive services."