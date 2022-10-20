(The Center Square) – Maine is getting federal funding to help repair and replace dozens of aging, structurally deficient bridges throughout the state.
The U.S. Department of Transportation is sending a combined $45 million to Maine for bridge upgrades as part of the latest disbursement of funding from the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed by President Joe Biden last year.
Members of the state's congressional delegation that pushed for the funding praised the Biden administration's decision to release the money, which they said would create jobs and improve roadway safety.
"Go for a drive basically anywhere in the state of Maine, and you’ll see the need for investments in roads and bridges," Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said in a statement.
"Whether it’s potholes, erosion damage, or rust, these vital arteries of our communities are aging – creating unsafe conditions, hampering our economy, and inflicting an average of more than $500 in annual repair costs for Maine drivers," King said.
More than $38.2 million of Maine's allocation will be devoted to fixing bridges in "poor" condition on the state's main roadways. Another $6.75 million is pegged for upgrades to smaller "off system'" bridges, according to the agency.
The state will get about $225 million for bridge upgrades and repairs over the next five years, under the new law.
Nationwide, the Biden administration's Bridge Investment Program will spend $12.5 billion over five years, with nearly $2.4 billion available in fiscal year 2022 – which it says will be the largest investment in bridges "since the construction of the interstate highway system."
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the windfall of funding will "help communities across the country move forward to modernize their bridges and make it easier for people and goods to move quickly, reliably, and safely to their destinations."
Data provided by the Biden administration shows only about 30% of Maine's 2,472 bridges are in good condition. The state has 315 bridges that are listed as "structurally deficient."
Sen. Susan Collins said the influx of funding will "help address Maine’s substantial backlog of deteriorated bridges, preserve and create jobs, and benefit families and businesses."