(The Center Square) – Maine is one of a number of states getting fewer doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine than it requested, which has state officials concerned about crucial rollout plans.
The state is expecting to get 8,775 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week as part of its second allotment for the month. That's down about 40% from initial estimates of 13,650 doses, state officials said.
Maine Center for Disease Control Director Dr. Nirav Shah said it's not clear why the state is among those getting shortchanged in the latest round of vaccine distribution.
Shah during a virtual briefing with reporters last week the reduced shipment means the state won’t have enough doses to launch a program to vaccinate residents and staff at long-term care facilities. He said the federal government requires states to have at least half of the required vaccine doses to begin the program.
“Which means that some individuals and staff who live in assisted living and other long-term care facilities may not start their vaccine clinics for another week,” Shah said.
The state received its first allocation of 12,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine a week before, which was also short. It had originally requested 36,000 doses.
On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency distribution of another COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed by Cambridge-based Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health. The Mills administration has ordered 24,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
“While this is welcome news, the important work of vaccinating many more Maine people will take many months, which is why it is critical that in the meantime we continue to take the steps necessary to protect our health and that of our loved ones: wear our masks, watch our distance, avoid gatherings, and wash our hands often," Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement.
Other vaccines are being developed by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, but it's not clear when those will be distributed.
The state's vaccine distribution plan prioritizes front-line health care workers and elderly residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities and other high-risk groups, who will be among the first to receive the vaccine. More than half of the initial shipment of Pfizer vaccine is going to long-term care facilities, state health officials said.
Most Mainers won't get access to the vaccine until next year, officials have cautioned.
The rollout of vaccines comes amid rising COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations caused by a second wave of the outbreak.
Public health officials in Maine have reported more than 19,285 cases of the coronavirus and 293 deaths since the outbreak began.
On Monday, the state reported 339 new positive tests and one death.