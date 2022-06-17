(The Center Square) – More than 2,000 low-income women in Maine will have access to postpartum care for up to a year under a Medicaid expansion announced by federal officials.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services this week approved a request from Maine to extend federal Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program coverage for postpartum services from the current 60 days to 12 months for qualifying women.
Gov. Janet Mills, who requested the extension, said the move is aimed at improving maternal health by ensuring that women do not lose access to postpartum care such as follow-ups on pregnancy complications, treatment for chronic health conditions, and mental health issues.
"The need for pregnancy-related health care doesn’t end 60 days after a woman gives birth," Mills said in a statement. "This move will ensure that women have access to postpartum care for a full year, which will improve their health and that of the children – setting them both up to succeed in the future."
In 2020, about 39% of all births in Maine were covered through MaineCare, the state's Medicaid program, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
A fiscal note attached to the bill authorizing the Medicaid extension noted that the costs to the state will be "minor" and wouldn't require additional funding.
Health Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said extending the coverage for mothers "not only promotes healthy outcomes but saves taxpayer dollars by supporting preventive care during this critical year."
The American Rescue Plan Act, a $1 trillion pandemic relief package signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, gave states the option to extend postpartum coverage from the federally-required minimum of 60 days to 12 months.
At least 13 states and Washington, D.C. now have extended postpartum care through Medicaid and CHIP for 12 months after pregnancy, benefiting more than 250,000 women nationwide, according to the Biden administration.
Minnesota, New Mexico, and Washington, D.C., in addition to Maine, were the latest to receive approval from the federal government to extend coverage.
Combined, the changes will extend postpartum coverage for another 15,000 women, federal officials said.