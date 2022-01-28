(The Center Square) – Maine is getting more help from the federal government to deal with a winter surge of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
On Thursday, the Mills administration announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved the state's request to deploy "strike teams" to one of its largest hospitals to help deal with staffing shortages and a surge of sick patients.
Under the plan, up to 20 military medical personnel from the U.S. Department of Defense – including physicians, nurses, and respiratory technicians – will supplement existing health care staff at the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.
FEMA has also approved Maine's request for a 30-day extension of the federal ambulance teams already providing support for other acute care hospitals.
Gov. Janet Mills welcomed the federal assistance and said it will help alleviate strain on the state's health care system from a flood of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
"Maintaining critical care capacity is crucial as we continue to confront the Omicron variant," she said in a statement.
Like many states, Maine has been dealing with a flood of COVID-19 patients that has been exacerbated by a critical shortage of nurses and other medical professionals.
Mills has deployed members of the Maine National Guard to help alleviate short-term capacity issues at hospitals and maintain access to emergency rooms.
On Friday, state health officials said there were positive signs in the largest drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations seen since the pandemic began.
There were 357 people hospitalized with the virus, including 86 in intensive care, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That's down from 400 a day ago.
Despite the positive news, state health officials cautioned that Maine – like much of the rest of the nation – isn't out of the woods yet.
"While it’s a hopeful sign that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen in recent days, ensuring critical care capacity in Maine’s health system remains a top priority as the prevalence of omicron remains high," Dr. Nirav Shah, the Maine CDC's director, said. "This federal support will help hospitals care for people severely ill with COVID-19 and other serious conditions."
As of Friday, Maine had reported 172,952 COVID-19 infections and 1,733 virus-related deaths since the outbreak began in March 2020, according to Maine CDC data.
State health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated if they haven't, and get their booster shots if they have been fully vaccinated.
Roughly 76% of Maine's eligible population was fully vaccinated, but the rates are lower in some parts of the state.