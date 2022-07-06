(The Center Square) – Maine is getting $3.7 million from the federal government to help cover the cost of housing homeless people in hotels during the pandemic.
The public assistance grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will go to the state Department for Health and Human Services to pay for hotel rooms for homeless individuals who were isolated from group shelter populations between October 2020 and May 2021.
"Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation," Lori Ehrlich, FEMA's regional administrator, said in a statement.
More than 1,000 individuals and 163 families were housed in hotels such as Howard Johnson, Comfort Inn, and Motel 6 as part of the effort to protect homeless shelters from outbreaks, according to FEMA.
To date, FEMA has provided nearly $138 million in public assistance grants to Maine to reimburse the state for pandemic-related expenses, the federal agency said.
Overall, Maine's homeless population has exploded in recent years amid an influx of immigration asylum seekers who've settled in Portland and other cities.
A MaineHousing survey conducted in January found more than 4,400 individuals living on the streets – more than double the number recorded the year before. Of those, 3,276 were living in an emergency shelter, including hotels and motels; 164 were living in cars, tents, abandoned buildings or other places "not suitable as housing," the agency said.
"These aren't just numbers," said MaineHousing director Daniel Brennan. "Each number represents our fellow Mainers and many people fleeing to Maine for a safe second chance at life for themselves and their families."
Advocates have called on the state to request FEMA funding to open emergency shelters, provide food and medical needs and deploy workers to assist asylum seekers.