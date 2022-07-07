(The Center Square) – Maine's airports are getting a slice of federal infrastructure funding to help upgrade their terminal facilities and expand capacity for travelers.
On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that Maine's Bangor International Airport is getting $14.3 million to replace HVAC systems, boarding gates and a new connector between two terminal buildings as well as security screening checkpoint upgrades.
"The construction of the connector is to provide the air carriers increased flexibility and opportunities to expand service by providing access to gates in both terminal buildings," DOT said.
The funding, which was approved as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden last year, is part of a tranche of $1 billion in funding for 85 airports.
DOT officials say the funds will expand capacity at airport terminals, increase energy efficiency, promote competition and provide greater accessibility for individuals with disabilities.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the grants "will improve airport terminals while also creating good jobs in communities across the country."
Maine's Dexter Regional Airport is also getting a slice of the federal funding with $760,000 awarded by DOT to build a new 800 square-foot terminal building.
DOT said the new building "will improve energy efficiency and increase accessibility for individuals with access and functional needs."
"The existing terminal building is beyond its useful life and does not meet current standards or needs for a basic general aviation terminal building," the federal agency said. "It does not meet ADA requirements and energy efficiencies. The new terminal building will enhance and meet all these needs and requirements."
The release of the funding for airports follows criticism of the airline industry by the Biden administration over flight cancellations and delays that have impacted holiday travelers.
Members of the state's congressional delegation who pushed for the federal infrastructure funding welcomed the Biden's administration's release of the airport money.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, the ranking member of the Senate Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, said Bangor International is "an economic powerhouse that serves as a key gateway for visitors to Maine and connects the Bangor region to the world."
"The upgrades and expansions that this investment will support will enhance passengers’ overall experience and allow the airport to grow its operations," she said in a statement.