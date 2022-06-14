(The Center Square) – Maine is among seven states sharing $18 million in federal grant money to help them remove disparities in their unemployment benefits and services.
The funds, which are being provided through the U.S. Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration, will be used to conduct outreach and provide resources to "marginalized communities" that experienced disparite access to state and federal unemployment benefits.
Maine is getting more than $2.9 million from the program, which is funded with American Rescue Plan Act money, according to the federal agency.
The other states sharing in the grant funding are New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington and Wisconsin, the Labor Department said.
In a statement on the program, the Labor Department said during the height of the pandemic laid-off workers flooded state unemployment insurance systems across the nation with requests for assistance and benefits, "exposing many antiquated systems and their vulnerabilities."
"The pandemic exposed disparities in access to benefits affecting women, communities of color and other marginalized workers at a higher rate and often delayed delivery of much needed financial support and services," the agency said.
Maine paid out more than $2.3 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic as workers were sidelined to prevent spread of the virus.
The Labor Department originally made $15 million available under the program but increased the funding after reviewing the requests from the eight states. Each state was eligible to receive up to $3 million in funding.
Last year, the department awarded more than $195 million to 44 states to help detect and address unemployment insurance fraud.