(The Center Square) – Maine plans to spend $62 million in federal pandemic relief funds to help expand access to capital for small businesses and entrepreneurs.
The new program, which will be funded by the U.S. Treasury Department's State Small Business Credit Initiative, seeks to address a shortage of capital for new business startups, particularly in disadvantaged communities, by using taxpayer money to attract private investment.
The “Grow Maine” initiative, which will be administered by the Finance Authority of Maine, will provide funding to startups through loan guaranties, direct loans, and equity capital. The plan seeks to boost entrepreneurship and startups by leveraging $10 of private investment for every $1 of taxpayer funding.
Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement that the new initiative will "help Maine small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs have access to the capital they need to grow or start a business and create good-paying jobs in communities across the state."
Under the program, venture capital loans of up to $5 million will be available to qualifying businesses, with interest rates to be set by the lending institutions.
Overall, the Treasury has approved nine state plans worth $940 million, bumping up spending under the pandemic venture capital program to $1.5 billion.
The $10 billion program was reauthorized and expanded as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed by President Joe Biden more than a year ago.
Besides Maine, New Hampshire was approved for up to $61.5 million in funding in the latest round of disbursements. Connecticut was approved for up to $119.4 million, the Treasury said. Another six states – South Carolina, Alabama, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Vermont – also received a share of the funding.
The plans include a mix of loan participation programs, venture capital funds and collateral support to help expand access to capital for small firms and entrepreneurs, according to the Treasury.
The funding comes as federal data shows that more Americans are seeking to start their own businesses following business disruptions during the pandemic.
In 2021, Americans applied to start 5.4 million new businesses – 20% more than any other year on record, according to the White House.