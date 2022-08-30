(The Center Square) – Maine is getting more than $28 million from a federal program to expand solar energy to its far-flung citizenry living in rural sections of the state.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the funding through the Rural Energy for America Program includes $111 million for 289 projects nationwide, including 11 in Maine totaling $28.3 million.
Jewel Bronaugh, the department’s deputy director, said the funding for the solar projects is part of a $121 million spending to help people living in "socially vulnerable communities" address the impacts of climate change.
"Rural America is on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen all of our resilience," she said in a statement.
Money for the latest round of solar project disbursements comes from the Inflation Reduction Act, a $770 billion spending bill signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month.
The new law includes $14 billion in funding for USDA programs to expand the production of biofuels and help rural businesses and electric cooperatives transition to renewable energy and zero-emission systems, according to the White House.
Among the nearly dozen solar projects in Maine slated to receive funding through the federal program is Hermon Solar LLC's $12.6 million plans to build a 6.3-megawatt, solar array, which is expected to produce 8.342 million kilowatt-hours of electricity a year.
Another project, by Somerset Solar LLC, calls for spending $11.6 million to build a 6.8-megawatt solar facility in Pittsfield, expected to produce 8.856 million kilowatt-hours of electricity.
Maine has set aggressive goals to get more power from the sun and wind in coming years as it seeks to diversify its energy portfolio and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
In 2020, about 80% of Maine's electricity net generation came from renewable energy resources, with hydroelectric power providing the largest share at 34%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
A recent report by the Maine Renewable Energy Association estimated that the commercial solar power industry could spend nearly $1 billion in the state over the next five years on clean energy projects. The report, which was based on the potential capacity for solar expansion, suggested the move would create 8,500 clean energy jobs in Maine by 2027.
But the trade group cautioned that the economic impacts will depend on how much the industry is affected by labor shortages, ongoing supply chain issues, delays in hooking up projects, and changes in public policy.