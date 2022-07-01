(The Center Square) – Maine is getting $21 million in federal funding to clean up a contaminated old mine designated as a superfund site three years ago.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the clean up of the Callahan Mine site in Brooksville will continue after an additional $12 million allocation has been approved to address contamination at the former copper and zinc mine, which was shut down in 1972. The new funds come on top of $9 million already allocated for the project.
"It’s a priority for EPA to get this site off the superfund backlog list," EPA's New England director David Cash said in a statement. "Cleaning up this site is key for the Brooksville community to develop alternatives for potential future uses in this area."
Money for the cleanup comes from the $1 trillion jobs and infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden in November.
EPA officials said the funding will be devoted to a new phase of construction in the project focusing on capping waste rock piles and settlement cleanup. Without the additional funding the agency said it would be forced to delay the work, which would end up costing taxpayers more in the long run.
"This delay would have required EPA to expend time and resources to hire a new contractor and remobilize equipment and resources to the site, extending the time required to complete the cleanup," the federal agency said.
The Maine site is one of 49 superfund sites nationwide singled out by EPA for additional resources to address a backlog of hazardous waste sites awaiting funding, the agency said.
The funding for the Callahan Mine is part of a $1 billion "first wave" of allocations from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help clean-up polluted superfund sites in communities across the country. All told, the new law is expected to provide $3.5 billion for superfund site clean-ups over the next five years, according to the Biden administration.
Members of Maine's congressional delegation that pushed for the funding in the infrastructure law praised the Biden administration's decision to release the money.
"Long a challenge for the Brooksville community, the acidic drainage from the Callahan Mine poses a threat to the health of Hancock County residents and to Penobscot Bay," Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins said in a joint statement. "Thanks to this major funding and the hard work of the town, we can accelerate the remediation of the Callahan Mine – keeping Maine people safe, protecting our environment, and making a significant investment in Brooksville."