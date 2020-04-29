(The Center Square) – A Maine fishermen’s group says industry members should be proactive in applying for new small business funding just approved by the federal government.
The Maine Coast Fishermen's Association (MCFA) hosted a webinar for local fishermen, most of whom missed out on the first round of small business loan relief, MCFA Executive Director Ben Martens told The Center Square.
“This has been a huge influx of money, but it is being spent down so quickly, and a lot of people will be needing it in the next few months,” Martens said. “I think everybody is realizing we need to figure out how to get these resources down to the docks and the boats, and that can be a more difficult process than we would like.”
“We are trying to empower the fishermen to ask the questions and make the decisions,” Martens added. “If this goes on too long there’s going to be some hard decisions, and we should not have people in the food business going out of business while people in this country are hungry.”
But the real economic stimulus will be when restaurants reopen.
“About 75 percent of seafood consumed in the U.S. is consumed in restaurants,” Martens noted. “So how fishermen are being impacted in Maine right now is a lot are electing not to go fishing, or they’re pivoting and trying to sell to local consumers. But the local market is a stopgap, a local market can’t absorb millions of pounds of fish.
“Not all fishing businesses will be impacted the same way, but this is going to be a long-term problem, and even this summer it will be a long haul getting back to market prices,” Martens added.
Spring is typically a slower season for Maine fishermen and so far, few have reported being in financial straits.
“But the worry is if this continues, we’re going to start to see a trickle of people with needs right now turn into a waterfall in the next few months,” Martens said. “And we’re not prepared for that in Maine.”
Martens said agriculture received $19 billion in federal stimulus funding to prevent farms from going under, while seafood got $300 million to save its farms.
“We are really encouraging our congressional delegation to figure out how the seafood sector can get the same support as other parts of our food system.”
Some positives have emerged amid the coronavirus downturn.
“Our organization had more calls in the first two weeks of this pandemic than we’ve had in the past eight years,” Martens said. “They wanted to support the industry and they also wanted to feed themselves, they wanted to know where they could find seafood since many supermarkets were out.”
“Our fishing businesses are such a valuable asset. We’re really excited to see the outpouring of support, it’s really heartening, but we have a long way to go to get the fishing industry onto good footing,” he added.