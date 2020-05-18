(The Center Square) – While Maine is due to receive $20 million in federal funding to help shore up fishing trade losses caused by the COVID-19 economic downturn, industry leaders say more relief is needed to address the full scope of the decline.
“It’s not a lot of money for the size of the problem that we are dealing with in Maine,” Ben Martens, Executive Director of The Maine Coast Fishermen's Association (MCFA) told The Center Square. “The goal is to get the money out the door as soon as possible, at least that should be the goal, so we can all survive this.”
The $20.3 million going to Maine is part of $300 million allotted to the seafood industry under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act. The $300 million will be helping about 30 states, with Alaska receiving the highest amount, roughly $50 million, Martens said. Maine’s amount was the fifth highest in the nation.
Dividing the $20.3 million among Maine’s 18,000 licensed fishermen, seafood processors, charter fishing operators and aquaculture workers will be up to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission and the Maine Department of Marine Resources.
“The department will be working to develop a plan to distribute these funds as soon as we have additional guidance,” state Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher told the Portland Press Herald. “While this funding is a welcome step forward, additional funding will be necessary to fully mitigate the losses.”
Martens said the MCFA is putting together their thoughts and comments on how it should be spent.
“Figuring out who needs it is going to be the difficult part,” Martens said. “Our stance is let’s get the money out door and help each other through this crisis and come out on the other side in a decent spot.”
Maine’s congressional delegation has been advocating for more seafood industry funding in the next phase of federal coronavirus relief, Martens said.
“We will be fighting for more resources to get all our fishermen through this, and we need the support of Congress to make it a reality,” he added.