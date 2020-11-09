(The Center Square) – Maine's fishermen are concerned about potential closure of fishing grounds under new federal rules being considered for right whale protections.
“Anytime you talk about closing areas, there are profound impacts to the fishing communities and the ecosystem,” Ben Martens, Executive Director of The Maine Coast Fishermen's Association (MCFA) told The Center Square.
“You could put it in an area that could decimate an entire community.”
Maine Public Radio recently posted documents from the Maine Department of Marine Resources (MDMR), including a letter from MDMR Commissioner Patrick Keliher that details concerns about closing Lobster Conservation Management Areas (LCMA) to fishing.
“These lobster zones are among the most productive and lucrative areas in the Maine lobster fishery,” Keliher wrote.
“We are nervous about the closures,” Martens said. “It is important to protect certain species but there is a very long and thoughtful process that includes fishermen input and community input.”
The Maine Lobstermen’s Association also has been closely following right whale regulation developments.
Martens noted the current process is driven in part by lawsuits by environmental groups.
“That removes the fishing organizations, and we need to have fishermen part of any meaningful and impactful solution to these problems,” Martens said.
It is not clear if any right whales have ever been killed by lobster gear.
“I think whales can definitely be protected without permanent closures to fishing areas,” Martens said.
“There’s so much we don’t know about what’s happening to whales, there’s a lot of other uses in the waters – aquaculture, offshore wind, shipping – all those things are going to contribute and impact the populations out there,” Martens said. “You can’t point the finger at fisherman over and over again.”
Meanwhile, MCFA has started a project with support of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to test ropeless fishing gear. “These closures may impact gillnet fishermen as well so we are trying to be proactive in testing some gear,” Martens said.
“There’s a lot of anxiety building,” said Martens.
“It’s important to stress that fisherman want to protect the whales, but it’s about how do we protect the whales and the fisherman at the same time.”