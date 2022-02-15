(The Center Square) – Maine's iconic lobster industry set a new record last year with a historic haul valued at nearly $725 million.
Data from the state Department of Marine Resources shows the value of lobster landings jumped by 75% between 2020 and 2021, the largest increase in the history of the state's fishery.
By comparison, the increase in value – estimated at more than $312 million year over year – was more than the total landed value in 2009, the regulatory agency said.
Gov. Janet Mills fired off a press release about last year's catch, saying the data shows that "the lobster industry remains a cornerstone of our state's coastal economy and identity because of the uncompromising commitment to quality that follows every lobster, from trap to table."
Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher boasted that the haul highlights "a clear reflection of strong consumer confidence in the Maine lobster brand and the products and people it represents."
The data shows the volume of landings continued a 12-year run in which harvesters brought to shore more than 100 million pounds. Those landings increased by more than 10 million pounds over 2020, an increase of more than 10%, the agency said.
But the record haul comes amid increasing concern about the stability of the lobster industry amid new federal rules aimed at protecting critically endangered North Atlantic right whales.
The new rules, set to go into effect in May, will require fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce the number of vertical lines in the water and sets a 950-square-mile section of the Gulf of Maine that will be off-limits to traditional lobstering during the lucrative winter months.
Fishermen will be required to use buoyless or “ropeless” fishing gear – a new and costly technology that brings lobster traps to the surface using wireless signals – in some locations.
Estimates provided by the Maine Lobstermen's Association suggested the required gear modifications and other mandates will cost the industry more than $10 million.
The trade group filed a lawsuit last year seeking to block the rules and a U.S. District Court judge issued an order preventing the seasonal closure and gear modification requirements from going into effect while legal challenges play out in court. But a federal appeals court later reinstated the seasonal closure provision.
Mills and members of the state's congressional delegation have called on the Biden administration to delay implementation of the new whale protection rules.
"Last year was one for the books and it should be celebrated," Keliher said in his statement. "But there are many challenges ahead, and it's important that fishermen remain engaged in management discussions that will strive to make this stock resilient for future generations."