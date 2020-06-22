(The Center Square) – The Maine agriculture commissioner told state lawmakers recently that farmers seeing severe revenue losses amid the COVID-19 economic downturn still need assistance from pandemic relief programs.
Agriculture Commissioner Amanda Beal spoke about the agrarian financial outlook to members of the Legislature’s Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee, the Portland Press Herald reported.
The CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act and Paycheck Protection Programs (PPP) so far have not yielded enough aid, Beal told the committee.
“(These programs) are helping a lot of people, but unfortunately only 1.2 percent of all PPP funding in the country has gone to agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors, so that’s not very much,” she said.
While not providing statistics particular to Maine, Beal said that anecdotally the mandated restaurant closures clearly have contributed to the financial strain the state’s 13,000 farmers are facing.
Some of Maine’s dairy farmers benefited from $3.2 million in direct payments from the federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Programs, however others couldn’t qualify, Beal said.
“Much of the Maine agriculture community will not benefit from this funding because most Maine farmers did not have crops in the ground, or product in storage to sell,” Beal said.
Nor were any Maine distributors awarded contracts through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
“This means that most Maine producers and those who are food insecure won’t benefit from the $3 billion allocated for the Food Box Program as it stands now,” Beal said.
Beal’s meeting with the committee comes at a time when lawmakers are pressing Gov. Janet Mills, who has issued many coronavirus-related executive orders, to resume working with the Legislature.
The agriculture sector, like most industries, has not yet learned what share of Maine’s $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding it should be receiving. Beal said that requests, which currently total roughly $80 million, would help address income loss, higher operating costs due to the pandemic, and methods to promote business opportunities for Maine farmers.