(The Center Square) – Essential workers in Maine can receive assistance with child care through a block grant awarded the state through the federal CARES Act.
The state received nearly $11 million in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families’ Child Care and Development Block Grant. The money will not only be used to help parents with child care costs but nearly 2,000 Maine child care providers will receive a one-time stipend.
“While people throughout Maine are staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we all rely on the essential employees, from doctors and nurses to grocery store workers, state employees and others, who are reporting to work each day,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a news release. “This funding will help our essential workers care for their children and support our child care providers.”
Maine will also receive $19 million to increase COVID-19 testing if the next round of federal aid is approved by the U.S. House of Representatives. The Senate approved the package Tuesday.
The money will be used to purchase equipment for antibody testing, chemicals and staff, said Dr. Nirav Shah, head of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, at a news conference on Tuesday.
“We also need just not laboratory experts to run the DNA tests but we’ve also need staff, medical transcription style-staff, who can take the samples in, enter them into our computer system and report the results out accurately and quickly back to the doctors who ordered them,” Shah said.
Shah reported three additional deaths, bringing the state’s total to 39. Nineteen additional coronavirus cases were reported, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 907. Of those cases, 455 have recovered and 145 were hospitalized at some time during their illness, Shah said.
“Maine CDC epidemiologists have continued to study the patterns of disease spread across the state, and at this time we have not detected any additional counties where community transmission has been found,” Shah said.
Shah was asked about the statements from U.S. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, who warned coronavirus could surge again in the winter and be worse than it is currently.
“The risk of resurgence that I am looking at right now is not so much one in December, but it’s one that can occur even more quickly this summer depending on how the reopening process goes and the ways the physical distancing measures may or may not be abided,” Shah said.
Mills extended the civil state of emergency until May 15. She said last week the state will reopen in phases and a plan will be released at a later date.