(The Center Square) – Maine consumers will be getting a break on their utility bills this summer after state regulators approved a request from the state’s two largest utilities to cut rates.
The state Public Utilities Commission on Thursday approved a plan lowering rates charged by Central Maine Power for electricity transmission by 5.5% while Versant's rates for residential customers will be cut by 3.5% to 3.8% beginning on July 1.
Under the plan, the typical CMP residential customer will see their monthly bill drop by 2.7%, or $3.40, while Versant customers would also see a slightly lower decrease, utility regulators said.
Commissioners attributed the rate decrease – which comes amid record high energy costs – to Maine’s ongoing investments in renewable energy, including large-scale solar and wind projects. The cost of clean energy projects has dropped amid technological advances, they said, while the value of renewable energy sources has increased.
"As we all know, our state and citizens have been struggling with dramatically higher energy costs in electricity, home heating and gas for our vehicles," Commissioner Patrick Scully said during Tuesday's hearing. "One of the very few bright spots associated with that has been the sale of the energy from renewable energy contracts we have awarded."
Dan Burgess, director of the Governor’s Energy Office, said the PUC's approval of the rate cut shows "the clear connection between renewable energy and lower electricity costs."
"These savings from renewable energy couldn’t come at a better time for Maine people," Burgess said.
Energy bills reflect a combination of supply prices, which are based largely on market conditions, and delivery prices, which are set by state and federal regulators.
Utilities point out that seasonal rates are pass-through charges that only cover the cost of power, which they don’t control and are not allowed to profit from under state law.
But the respite from lower energy bills could be short-lived, with Central Maine Power seeking a rate increase next year.
CMP said it plans to file a request for a three-year rate increase beginning in 2023 that would result in an increase of roughly $10 per month for the average residential ratepayer.
Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat running for reelection this fall, has stated her opposition to the proposed rate increase, calling on the utility to back off its request and urging regulators to reject the proposal if the company moves ahead with the plans.
In March, the Mills administration provided a one-time, $90 credit for more than 90,000 low-income customers of Central Maine Power and Versant Power. Under the relief plan, the credits were applied to utility bills over several months.