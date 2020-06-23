(The Center Square) – Maine came in 37th highest in a new study by WalletHub that examines how state economies have been affected by the coronavirus, based on two key dimensions.
Maine received an overall score of 40.52 in the study by the personal finances website, with the maximum being 100. Examples of issues examined in the analysis included the percentage of jobs in small businesses, worker access to paid sick leave and the number of jobless claims filed during the crisis.
In the “Highly Affected Industries & Workforce” category, the state received a rank of 32nd, and in the “Resources for Businesses to Cope Better with the Crisis” grouping, the state earned the rank of 36th.
Despite the federal government’s moves to send out stimulus checks to income tax filers and provide business loans, states most dependent on industries hardest hit by the virus will take some time to bounce back, according to WalletHub.
The study examined economic issues in each state and the District of Columbia through 14 indicators within the two broad categories.
---
State Economies Most Affected by COVID-19
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|‘Highly Affected Industries & Workforce’ Rank
|‘Resources for Businesses to Cope Better with the Crisis’ Rank
|1
|Florida
|61.16
|1
|29
|2
|Louisiana
|54.86
|5
|4
|3
|Mississippi
|52.04
|25
|1
|4
|Kentucky
|51.86
|20
|2
|5
|New York
|51.66
|4
|23
|6
|District of Columbia
|51.34
|2
|37
|7
|Georgia
|50.50
|3
|34
|8
|Virginia
|49.85
|6
|25
|9
|Illinois
|48.94
|24
|3
|10
|Maryland
|48.52
|10
|21
|11
|North Carolina
|48.30
|13
|20
|12
|Nevada
|47.69
|15
|22
|13
|Rhode Island
|47.42
|19
|18
|14
|New Jersey
|46.89
|28
|8
|15
|Oklahoma
|46.49
|17
|24
|16
|New Mexico
|45.04
|8
|38
|17
|New Hampshire
|45.01
|7
|40
|18
|Pennsylvania
|44.75
|30
|17
|19
|South Carolina
|44.25
|35
|12
|20
|Montana
|44.15
|18
|30
|21
|Texas
|44.07
|22
|27
|22
|Michigan
|43.47
|36
|13
|23
|Hawaii
|43.39
|12
|43
|24
|Wisconsin
|43.32
|38
|9
|25
|Colorado
|42.96
|9
|44
|26
|Alabama
|42.30
|46
|6
|27
|Massachusetts
|42.18
|23
|33
|28
|Indiana
|41.92
|41
|10
|29
|Delaware
|41.74
|39
|15
|30
|Kansas
|41.42
|45
|7
|31
|Minnesota
|41.36
|26
|35
|32
|Arizona
|41.13
|31
|32
|33
|Connecticut
|41.09
|21
|41
|34
|Ohio
|40.99
|40
|14
|35
|California
|40.78
|11
|48
|36
|Tennessee
|40.56
|42
|16
|37
|Maine
|40.52
|32
|36
|38
|West Virginia
|40.47
|47
|11
|39
|South Dakota
|40.09
|34
|31
|40
|Vermont
|39.43
|29
|42
|41
|Washington
|38.90
|16
|49
|42
|Iowa
|38.72
|44
|19
|43
|Oregon
|38.68
|14
|51
|44
|Arkansas
|37.01
|51
|5
|45
|Utah
|36.89
|33
|45
|46
|Alaska
|35.95
|27
|50
|47
|Idaho
|35.39
|43
|39
|48
|Wyoming
|35.24
|37
|47
|49
|Missouri
|34.89
|49
|26
|50
|Nebraska
|34.34
|50
|28
|51
|North Dakota
|31.62
|48
|46
Source: WalletHub.com