(The Center Square) – More than 200,000 Maine voters are expected to cast ballots through early and snail-mail voting ahead of Election Day, state election officials say.
Local election clerks had received 145,184 absentee ballots, or about 16% of Maine’s 904,674 registered voters, as of Monday, according to the Maine secretary of state. More than 211,000 ballots have been requested.
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said mail and early voting turnout is expected to exceed the 2018 midterms, when Maine voters cast 188,533 absentee ballots. To date, 211,359 ballots have been requested, about 7% more than were requested in 2018, she said.
"No excuse absentee voting is a great option for many people, whether they’re busy and need the flexibility it provides, whether they prefer the privacy of voting at home, or whether they’re enthusiastic and want to cast their vote as soon as possible," Bellows said in a statement.
From Oct. 11 until Nov. 8, cities and towns will allow registered voters to cast early ballots. No excuse or justification is required to submit a ballot early. Ballots can be mailed, or dropped off at city and town halls.
As of Monday, 850 ballots had been rejected because they contained errors such as failing to sign, election officials said.
Topping the Nov. 8 ballot is a race between Democratic incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage.
Mills won a three-way general election with 51% in 2018 to become the first woman elected as Maine's governor. She is seeking another four-year term as the state's chief executive.
LePage, who served two terms as Maine's governor from 2011 to 2019, is seeking a third, nonconsecutive term.
Sam Hunkler, a Beals physician, is running for governor as an independent.
Another race that's drawn attention from Maine voters is a rematch between former Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin and incumbent Democratic U.S. House Rep. Jared Golden in the 2nd Congressional District.
Meanwhile, incumbent U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Ed Thelander, a Republican and former Navy SEAL, in the 1st Congressional District race.
More than 1.1 million people are eligible to vote in Maine, elections officials report. As of the latest tally, there were 396,893 registered Democrats compared to 313,866 Republicans, while another 358,909 are not affiliated with either major political party.
In 2020, 514,429 Maine voters cast absentee ballots by mail ahead of the presidential election – setting a new record, Bellows' office said.
Under state law, absentee ballots can be requested through Thursday but must be returned to local election clerks by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.