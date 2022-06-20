(The Center Square) – Maine is launching a new $15 million program to help public schools and local governments improve energy efficiency and the state meet its aggressive goals to reduce excess carbon emissions.
Under the program, the state will be offering grants to schools, cities and towns and nonprofit organizations to upgrade their heating and cooling systems to improve energy efficiency and reduce the costs.
Gov. Janet Mills called the program a "win-win" for the state and said it will help schools "cut their energy costs, transition away from fossil fuels, and become more energy efficient – a move that will also save taxpayers money in the long-run."
“Maine people, businesses, and communities are too dependent on imported oil and gas from big fossil fuel companies, and nothing illustrates that more than the sky-high prices that we’re all now paying for them," the first-term Democrat said in a statement.
Much of the funding will be devoted to reducing consumption of heating fuel by switching to high-performance heat pump systems, but can also be used to install LED lighting systems and upgrade refrigeration equipment, according to Efficiency Maine, an independent agency that oversees Maine's energy efficiency programs.
Michael Stoddard, the group's executive director, said investing energy efficiency will reduce costs for taxpayers while moving the public sector off reliance on fossil fuels.
"Through this initiative, qualifying public buildings have a pathway to get off the roller coaster of heating oil and propane prices and lower their carbon footprint," he said.
Maine already has some of the highest energy costs in the nation, but the price for natural gas and home heating oil has soared amid supply chain issues, record high inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine, putting a squeeze on energy consumers.
A four-year climate change plan, signed by Mills a year ago, commits the state to taking ambitious steps to meet those goals, including expansion of wind and solar power, getting more electric vehicles on the road, and improving energy efficiency.
The new energy efficiency program is the latest round of pandemic-related disbursements from Mills' $1 billion Maine Jobs & Recovery plan, which is funded with federal relief money.
President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan last year, which provided direct payments to individuals and billions of dollars for states and local governments.
Overall, Maine is getting more than $4.5 billion from the ARPA law, including money for businesses and direct payments to residents and funding for local governments.