(The Center Square) – Maine is pumping federal relief funds into a new program aimed at helping farmers and food processors upgrade aging infrastructure and expand access to locally grown food.
A new $20 million grant program created through the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan will provide funding to upgrade harvesting, processing, and manufacturing equipment or packaging and handling equipment, according to the Mills administration.
Gov. Janet Mills said the new program will "increase the supply of Maine-grown food, meet growing demand, create and sustain jobs in one of Maine’s iconic heritage industries."
"Our farmers and food processors have told us they can deliver Maine-grown food to more people if they can upgrade their equipment," Mills said in a statement. "With this new program through the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, we can deliver that help and they can deliver to all of us and to the world over healthy food, all while creating jobs and strengthening our economy."
Amanda Beal, commissioner of the state Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, said the efforts will help food producers "tackle processing bottlenecks head on and enhance Maine’s ability to expand food production in ways that will improve agricultural products and make a positive and lasting impact for our farmers, our communities, and our economy as a whole."
The new program is the latest round of pandemic-related disbursements from Mills' $1 billion Maine Jobs & Recovery plan, which is funded with federal relief money.
President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in March, which provided direct payments to individuals and billions of dollars for states and local governments.
Maine got more than $4.5 billion from the pandemic relief package, including money for businesses and direct payments to residents and funding for local governments.
More than $540 million of the ARPA funds will be dedicated to infrastructure goals, such as fixing roads and bridges and building more affordable housing.
Earlier this year, the Mills administration awarded $18 Million in CARES Act grants to more than 600 farms, food processors and producers, as well as food banks and pantries.
Farming and agricultural associations praised the creation of the new program, which they said will help food producers weather the ongoing impacts of the pandemic.
"This investment empowers Maine farms and businesses to innovate, grow, and build economic sustainability," said Eric Venturini, executive director of the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine. "Maine's iconic wild blueberry industry is well-positioned to help put these funds to work to support Maine's vibrant agricultural future."
Annie Watson, a dairy farmer and president of the Maine Organic Milk Company, said the funds will "provide much needed assistance for infrastructure updates and business support" for food producers.
"This investment is an investment in our farms, the economic engines that are the backbone of our rural communities, and an investment into the future of our agriculture economy," she said in a statement. "It gives us all hope for a more resilient food system for Maine."