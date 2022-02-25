(The Center Square) – Maine is distributing pandemic relief funds to mental health and substance abuse treatment providers as part of a broader effort to expand those services and attract workers amid a prolonged hiring crunch.
Beginning this week, the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will begin sending out $9.3 million in monthly MaineCare payments to 442 providers to support substance abuse treatment and behavioral health services.
The payments are part of a larger $116 million program providing bonuses to a range of social services and health care workers, according to the Mills administration.
Maine officials say the state has seen a surge of people seeking help for mental health and substance abuse issues, which have been worsened by the pandemic. That's put a major strain on those services, state officials say, at a time when staffing levels are at chronic lows.
DHHS commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said the payments are meant to "bolster this critical support system during the COVID-19 public health emergency, keeping Maine people in their communities and out of jails and emergency departments whenever possible, as well as progress toward long-term, sustainable solutions."
The payments – which allow providers to pay direct service workers at least 125% of Maine’s minimum wage – will strengthen behavioral health services, including children’s home and community-based treatment, assertive community treatment, and substance use disorder services, Lambrew said.
The new program is the latest round of pandemic-related disbursements from Gov. Janet Mills' $1 billion Maine Jobs and Recovery plan, which is funded with federal pandemic money.
Maine got more than $4.5 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act, including money for businesses and direct payments to residents and funding for local governments.
Like many states, Maine has tapped into the windfall of federal funds to provide hiring bonuses or "hazard pay" for workers who toiled during the pandemic.
In November, the state Department of Administrative and Financial Services sent out one-time payments of $285 to an estimated 524,754 workers who remained on the job during the COVID-19 state of emergency in 2020.
The relief payments were approved as part of the state's two-year, $8.5 billion budget approved by the Maine Legislature earlier this year.
The nearly $150 million in relief checks are funded by federal CARES Act money.