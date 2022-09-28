(The Center Square) – Maine regulators have issued an order directing the state's largest utilities to offer reduced electric rates for customers who tap into clean energy.
The state Public Utilities Commission on Monday issued orders for several new optional electric rates for residential, commercial, and industrial customers who use electric vehicles, energy storage and heat pumps.
"These new rate options not only support the adoption of green technologies in all customer classes, but they could also mean real savings for those using heat pumps and heat pump hot water heaters," said Phil Bartlett, the PUC's chairman, in a statement.
The new clean energy rates, which would go into effect over the next six months, were negotiated between utility regulators, the state Office of the Public Advocate, and Maine's two largest utilities, Versant and Central Maine Power, according to the commission.
Several environmental groups, including the Conservation Law Foundation and Natural Resources Council of Maine, were involved with the negotiations on the clean energy rates.
The changes are aimed at helping Maine reduce greenhouse gases that are contributing to a warming planet and reach its ambitious climate change goals, which call for cutting emissions 45% by 2030.
A four-year climate change plan, signed by Gov. Janet Mills a year ago, commits the state to taking ambitious steps to meet those goals, including expansion of wind and solar power, getting more electric vehicles on the road, and improving energy efficiency.
The Industrial Energy Consumer Group, a coalition of Maine business groups, opposed provisions of the order on heating pumps which it says don't go far enough to expand use of the clean energy.
"Switching to heat pump technology will not only produce substantial cost savings for the users of the technology, but also for all energy consumers," the group wrote in filings. "Lessening the demand for fossil fuel for heating purposes may not immediately reduce the price of fossil fuels, but it may mitigate future increases, for the benefit of all consumers."
Geothermal heat pumps use underground wells and pumps installed inside a building to pull the earth's heat out of the ground to warm buildings in winter, or to send heat from buildings into the ground in the summer. But the systems don't come cheap. The Department of Energy estimates a homeowner will pay $10,000 to $30,000 to install one.
The Competitive Energy Services, an energy consulting firm, also opposed the plans arguing that proposed clean energy rates are too high and claimed regulators are giving utilities too much time to offer the reduced rates, resulting in "the loss of even more time" before rate designs supporting Maine’s climate policies are implemented.
But the commission determined that the orders setting clean energy rates are "reasonable and in the public interest" despite the concerns raised by the groups.
"The opposition of CES and the IECG arguably raise issues of the public interest," the PUC's orders states. "However, the matters may be raised and resolved in other existing or future proceedings."