(The Center Square) – Maine is creating a new $20 million program to tackle a housing shortage by expanding the availability of affordable rental units in largely rural sections of the state.
The Rural Affordable Rental Housing Program, unveiled by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, will provide zero percent interest, forgivable loans and funding for the acquisition, rehabilitation or construction of affordable rental housing units.
Under the program, projects must be between 5 and 18 units in size and include new construction, rehabilitation of existing housing or reuse of buildings into rental units for low- and moderate-income households.
Housing units built or rehabilitated under the program will need to be maintained as affordable for at least 45 years, according to the Mills administration. Housing is deemed “affordable” when a tenant or homeowner pays no more than 30% of their salary on it, according to state housing officials.
Mills said the lack of affordable housing in rural regions is a "real barrier" and said the program seeks to "tackle that problem and ensure that Maine people will have access to housing they can afford."
The new program will be partially paid for with $10 million from Mills' $1 billion Maine Jobs & Recovery plan, which is funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act money.
The state is chipping in another $10 million in funding from proceeds of refinanced housing bonds and money from the state's Housing Opportunities for Maine fund.
Daniel Brennan, director of MaineHousing, said providing "meaningful development capital for smaller projects" will provide more housing opportunities for the state's rural residents.
"The creation of this program is a positive step forward in ensuring equity in affordable housing creation for all parts of Maine," Brennan said.
Maine leaders say a shrinking inventory of housing – for both market-based and affordable units – is driving up prices and edging many first-time buyers out of the market.
Last year, a state commission issued a report calling for steps to expand affordable housing options. The report's authors noted the median home price last year in Maine – which was $256,000, a 14% increase over 2019 – is "unaffordable" for most homebuyers.
The affordable housing crunch is also affecting the state’s economic growth, making it harder to attract new families and companies, state leaders say.
Realtors argue that the problem with the lack of affordable housing funds is the Legislature routinely sweeps money from the HOME fund into the general fund for other purposes.
Last year, Mills vetoed a plan that sought to increase real estate taxes on high-end real estate transactions to help pay for affordable housing projects.
Advocates said hiking the tax would help pay for affordable housing projects, but Mills said changes would hurt people still struggling from the economic impacts of the pandemic.