(The Center Square) – Maine's highest court has thrown a lifeline to a $1 billion hydropower line, ruling that a statewide referendum that scuttled the project was unconstitutional.
In a ruling issued Tuesday, the Supreme Judicial Court said the referendum last year violated the project developer's constitutional rights because it was approved by voters after the work was permitted by state and federal agencies. Justices referred the case back to a lower court for additional proceedings.
"There is substantial evidence that NECEC proceeded with construction thereafter in good-faith reliance on those approvals and intended to develop the project to completion," justices wrote in the 39-page ruling.
The 145-mile New England Clean Energy Connect project, overseen by Central Maine Power Co., seeks to import up to 1,200 megawatts of electricity from Hydro-Québec’s dams. Much of the power would be sent to neighboring Massachusetts along the proposed transmission corridor.
On Election Day in November 2021, Maine voters approved Question 1, which bans construction of “high-impact electric transmission lines” in the Upper Kennebec Region and requires a two-thirds vote by the state Legislature for large transmission projects on public land. The measure was approved by 59%, according to results.
Avangrid, CMP’s corporate parent, filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the referendum, arguing that it violates laws on contracts by targeting a project that was approved.
In a statement, NECEC praised the court's ruling saying it was a victory for clean energy projects and a rebuke of energy companies seeking to hold onto a share of the regional market.
“It is time to move away from the status quo fossil fuel companies who will undoubtedly continue their fight to maintain a stranglehold on the New England energy market,” the company said.
Sandi Howard, of the opposition group No CMP Corridor, pointed out that the referendum approved by Maine voters "is still the law" and said opponents of the project are "confident" that the lower court will uphold the voter-approved halt to the project.
Backers of the project say it will create jobs, help green the regional power grid and reduce greenhouse gas emissions that scientists say are contributing to climate change.
Opponents say the project would carve through scenic swaths of forest in the North Maine Woods and lead to a loss of jobs and recreational tourism.
Both sides have waged a costly and bitter fight over the project, seeking to sway public opinion over whether it will benefit or negatively impact the state and its ratepayers. The ballot question was one of the most expensive in Maine history, with both sides spending more than $90 million.
In July, the state Board of Environmental Protection declined to rescind a permit for the project, but added some stipulations including conserving an additional 10,000 acres of land to offset the loss of wildlife habitat from the construction.