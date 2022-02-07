(The Center Square) – Mainers have used ranked choice voting in presidential elections but can't use it for most municipal races because it runs afoul of the state's constitution.
A bill slated for a work session by the Legislature's Committee on State and Local Government on Monday would authorize local governments to use ranked choice as an alternative to the current winner-takes-all voting system for municipal elections.
The bill's primary sponsor, state Rep. Seth Barry, D-Bowdoinham, said while Portland and a handful of other Maine cities have authorized ranked choice voting for local elections through their charters, a majority of the state's 488 cities and towns don't have that option.
"The goal of this concept draft is to provide flexibility and local control over local elections to all of our local governments," Barry said in testimony.
Unlike the winner-take-all voting system, ranked choice requires voters to list candidates in order of preference. The system comes into play in crowded races when no candidate gets 50% of the votes. When that happens, the candidate who got the least votes is eliminated and their votes reallocated and re-tabulated until someone wins a majority.
Maine's system, approved by voters in 2016, was used in the 2020 presidential election and several congressional races and has survived repeal efforts and legal challenges.
Supporters of ranked choice say it ensures that winning candidates have broad support and gives voters the option of multiple choices.
Critics say ranked choice voting is too confusing and unconstitutional. They argue that the winner-take-all-system is the best way to elect leaders, and extending it to the state and local elections would lead to political shenanigans.
During an initial hearing on the bill last April, more than a dozen residents spoke against the proposal and urged lawmakers to reject it. Many said the changes would increase costs for local governments and confuse voters.
"We only need one vote per person and this goes for municipal elections," Rhonda Reed, a Winslow resident, told the committee in testimony. "We are a small state and do not need more confusion at the ballot box."
The voting system helped Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden defeat Republican incumbent Bruce Poliquin in 2018, sparking a legal battle over the results that was eventually tossed out.
The Maine Republican Party sued unsuccessfully to try to stop the state from using ranked choice in the 2020 election. It was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.
While some U.S. cities have used ranked choice voting for years, Maine is the only state to make the switch broadly.
In 2019, lawmakers in at least 22 states introduced bills to adopt various forms of ranked choice voting, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
In Massachusetts voters rejected a proposal in the 2020 elections to replace the state's winner-take-all system with ranked choice voting.
If the Maine proposal is cleared by the committee, it would need to pass the House and Senate and win approval from Gov. Janet Mills, who supports ranked choice.