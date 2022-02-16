(The Center Square) – Maine lawmakers are weighing a proposal to expand the sovereignty of the state's Native American tribes, who say they've ceded rights under a decades-old pact with the state government.
The legislation, which is co-sponsored by House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, and Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, would amend the 1980 Indian Land Claims Settlement Act to expand the Wabanaki tribes' sovereignty in their communities to give them more local authority over criminal justice, taxation and natural resources.
Many of the provisions in the legislation stem from a 2020 report by a legislative committee that called for restoring the Wabanaki nations much of their governmental jurisdiction over their reservation and trust lands.
On Tuesday, the Legislature's Judiciary Committee listened to hours of testimony from supporters of the measure who framed it as a question of fairness for the region's indigenous people.
Penobscot Indian Nation Chief Kirk Francis said the state and federal settlement acts have "undermined our ability to provide services to our people, create an economy that benefits our community and those around us, and excluded us from many federal laws intended to benefit tribal nations."
"We have watched out-of-state corporations come in and thrive by doing the very things that we should be able to do but for the settlement acts," he told the panel. "We have watched the other 570 tribal nations across the country fully access the more than 160 federal laws passed since 1980 to benefit tribal governments and their communities."
Passamaquoddy Vice Chief Darrell Newel called the 1980 settlement an example of "a terrible negotiating error that resulted in the loss of sacred, inherent, sovereign tribal status."
"It’s insulting to know that natives in this state have less rights than natives in other places just because the state of Maine insists that it be this way," he told the committee.
The bill's primary sponsor, Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, said expanding sovereignty and self-determination for the state's indigenous people will benefit the entire state.
"The Wabanaki Nations pre-exist the state of Maine. They will continue to be here, long after those of here today are gone," she said. "The tribes are not looking to harm the state. Rather, they are looking to benefit from the opportunities that other tribal nations in the country have benefited from and elevate the lives of those living within and near their communities."
If lawmakers approve the proposal, it will face a likely veto from Gov. Janet Mills, who opposes the proposed changes to the settlement act.
Mills, who recently vetoed a plan that would have allowed the state's federally recognized tribes to open casinos on their lands, has vowed to work on a new compact with the tribes.
The measure also faces opposition from the state's forest products industry, which argues that it would upend the "jurisdictional structure" over the state's land and natural resources.
Timothy Woodcock, with the Maine Forest Products Council, said expanding the territorial rights of the tribes could result in environmental laws stricter than the state or federal government that make huge swaths of forests off-limits to loggers.
"These standards would apply in all tribal lands which, in Maine, not all contiguous with the Tribes’ reservations as is true a tribal lands in most states, but are spread all over northern and central Maine," Woodcock said in testimony. "This would bring great uncertainty to the environmental-regulatory framework that now governs Maine’s forest lands."