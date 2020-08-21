(The Center Square) – With COVID-19 shifting many people into remote work mode, companies that cater to clients in offices and education facilities have experienced a steep decline in business.
Dry cleaners, vending machine companies, and office cleaning businesses are seeing far fewer service requests, the Portland Press Herald reported.
Lewiston-based Casco Bay Food and Beverage supplies 4,000 vending machines across the state, serving 14 of 16 counties. While manufacturers and some other companies have workers on site, schools are still shut and other clients are working from home, contributing to Casco Bay’s 55 percent revenue decline. With so many vending machines empty, the company has had to furlough 40 percent of its workers.
“In some locations, we’ve reduced the amount of products and services,” co-owner Niki Morton told the Herald. “In others, we’ve gone in and emptied all of our machines because the product does expire. For example, we cleaned out all the colleges when they sent the students home.”
Still, Casco Bay, which has 60 delivery trucks and branches in Bangor and Portland, has fared better than others in New England that serve a large percentage of university and corporate clients.
“We’re fortunate in Maine that we weren’t hurt as hard as some of our vending counterparts in the Boston area,” Morton said. “They were hit pretty hard.”
Business has been gradually improving at some other companies.
UniFirst, a Portland industrial laundry company that works with schools, hotels, hospitals and auto shops, had a 30 percent drop in business in April, production manager Ryan Beaulieu told the Herald.
Once the pandemic began, the company added disinfecting wipes and face masks to the soaps, paper goods, and sanitizers that it already distributed.
Increased demand from medical clients like dentist offices ordering personal protective equipment has led to a recent improvement in sales.
Some workers furloughed in the spring are now coming back, and UniFirst may soon bring more people on to its present workforce of roughly 80 employees, Beaulieu said.