(The Center Square) – Maine has closed out the previous fiscal year in the black, with nearly $600 million in surplus revenues allowing the state to squirrel away a record level of reserves.
The state Department of Administrative and Financial Services said the state ended the 2022 fiscal year with $595.1 million in surplus revenues, more than two-thirds of which was deposited into the state Budget Stabilization Fund – or rainy day fund – boosting it to a record high of $895.9 million.
"The state of Maine has ended the fiscal year in the black, and consistent with state law, has transferred unappropriated funds to the accounts prescribed in law by the Legislature," Finance Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa said in a statement. "The state continues to operate in a fiscally responsible manner by building up the Rainy Day Fund and preventing the need to bond for transportation projects."
Under state law, excess year-end state revenues from tax collections and other sources that haven't yet been appropriated are swept into several accounts to be used for specific purposes.
In the current fiscal year, the Legislature has directed any excess funds not sent to the reserve fund to be deposited in several funds supporting highway projects, education and emergency disaster relief.
Under the plan, $400 million in surplus funds will be deposited into reserves, $291 million will be diverted to the state Department of Transportation for capital projects; $135.5 million would go towards highway and bridge funding, according to the Mills administration.
At least $15 million would be diverted to a new education stabilization fund to help the state to meet its goal of funding public schools at 55% in the next year.
Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, said the record high "rainy day" reserves gives the state a firm financial cushion against possible economic recession and credited the Legislature for showing fiscal restraint in the previous fiscal year.
"For the past two years, my colleagues and I have worked hard to pass common-sense budgets that deliver for working families, communities, small businesses and retirees," Jackon said in a statement. "Making smart budgeting decisions isn’t always easy. But it is exactly what most Maine families do every month around their own kitchen tables."
But Republicans have criticized the Mills administration and Democrats for using federal pandemic relief funds to paint a "rosy picture" of the state's finances.
Last year, Maine Republican legislators feuded with Mills over $1 billion in federal aid that was used to bail out the state government during the pandemic.