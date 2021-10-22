(The Center Square) – Maine officials are reviewing a report by an independent group aimed at improving investigations of child neglect and abuse following a spike of deaths.
The report by Casey Family Services, a national child welfare research organization, was prompted by the deaths of five children in June at the hands of their parents. It identifies a number of deficiencies with the state's child protective care system, ranging from staffing shortages to a lack of communication between investigating agencies.
The group recommends improved communication between law enforcement, hospitals and child welfare agencies to investigate allegations of suspected child abuse or neglect, and enlisting more child welfare workers to reduce overall caseloads. It also calls for more engagement between parents and the child welfare system.
"Child welfare agencies are not all knowing, not unlimited in intervention, and cannot predict the future," the report's authors wrote. "With that said, there are lessons that can be learned by the child welfare agency as it moves forward from these tragic events and supports children and families in the future."
Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said the agency is reviewing the report to determine what steps can be taken "immediately and over the long-term to protect Maine children."
"We remain committed to learning all we can from these tragic deaths and taking action to help Maine children grow up safe, healthy, and loved," she said in a statement.
The investigation comes in response to a series of high profile child deaths, including the fatal beating of a 3-year-old Stockton Springs boy whose mother was charged with his death.
Maddox Williams' mother has been charged in his death, and it was later determined that she had been investigated previously by DHHS's Office of Child and Family Services.
Maddox’s death marked the fourth death of a young child in Maine in a month, which prompted calls for an overhaul of the state's child protective service system.
"The heartbreaking deaths of these children continue to be felt among their families, their communities, our staff, and our state as a whole," said Todd Landry, director of the Office of Child and Family Services. "Casey’s expert review will help us work with our partners throughout the child welfare system to keep children safe and support Maine families now and into the future."
There have been at least 143 child deaths in Maine since 2007, according to a report released last month by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Of those, at least 30 were determined by the state's medical examiner to be homicides while 26 were deemed "accidental" and another 18 attributed to sudden unexplained infant death.
The remaining child deaths were a result of co-sleeping, when a sleeping adult accidentally smothers an infant, according to the agency.