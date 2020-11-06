(The Center Square) – While Maine’s COVID-19 mitigation protocols have encouraged voluntary compliance, the possibility of stricter enforcement has surfaced after recent outbreaks at events where it appeared people may not have been following the guidelines.
“It’s an experience for which the past doesn’t serve us much guidance,” Dana Connors, president of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, told The Center Square.
“The role and value of our own responsibility, that is still as vital today as it was at beginning of the pandemic, and perhaps with the resurgence even more so,” Connors said.
“The governor’s priority in terms of it being about public health has proved to be beneficial. It doesn’t come without some concern, but overall it’s very beneficial, because of where we stand on a national basis; people are looking to Maine as a place to move, because it is safe place. It’s hard to argue with keeping public health first and foremost.”
The Portland Press Herald reported that some recent events have raised questions about the need for stricter enforcement.
There are also concerns about when guidelines may become harmful to business and economy.
“In addition, with this pandemic, you have economic well-being and mental well-being,” Connors said.
“The longer it goes on, the risk to the economy goes on. Tourism is an extremely important sector in the state of Maine; the tourism dollars are important, and this summer, due to the infection rates in other states, the governor was very concerned, and her guidelines became a concern to the hospitality industry,” she told The Center Square.
Looking ahead to the winter months, the concerns are not receding, but more anxiety may create a new level of effort to get through the pandemic.
“In the meantime, now more than ever, it is important we take our responsibility seriously, that we recognize the value of face coverings and personal hygiene because it affects those around us,” Connors said, “we can’t afford to take our eyes off the prize.”